Shipping firm, some gov't execs, workers face raps over ferry tragedy

MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) are set to file administrative and criminal charges against the Aleson Shipping Line (ASL) and some government officials and personnel following the sinking of passenger ferry M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 in Basilan waters.

In a press conference at the DOTr office in San Juan City on Wednesday, acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez demanded accountability from both ASL and concerned government agencies, in line with the order of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Ang sabi nga po ng Pangulo sa akin (The President told me), justice must be served, and justice must be served swiftly,” Lopez said.

He noted that M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 was able to sail to its destination despite “glaring safety deficiencies” in its passenger capacity certification, drydock/repair compliance, and seaworthiness certification.

The issues found by MARINA investigators include overloading of both passengers and cargoes, non-use of the weigh bridge at the Global Port Zamboanga Terminal, Inc. by rolling cargoes and private vehicles, and inconsistencies in the number of people in the passenger manifest as against the actual number of passengers on board.

“Why did they issue a safety certificate to M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 despite its safety deficiencies? Why did they let it sail away despite its safety violations on that day? Why is ASL repeatedly involved in these incidents? What did they do to address deficiencies?” he said in Filipino.

Due to the lapses, Lopez relieved several government personnel who were involved in allowing the ship to travel – eight from MARINA, including its Zamboanga regional director, five from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) who conducted the pre-departure inspection, and the PCG Zamboanga Station commander.

He also directed MARINA to file administrative charges against its Zamboanga regional head, Jedini Nur Sibal, shipping operations specialist Bevin Bibi, and shipbuilding specialist Jose Ray Quimiguing for neglect of duty.

“If in their administrative cases they were found to have committed grave neglect of their duties, we will not hesitate also to file criminal cases against them for possible violations of RA (Republic Act) 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act,” he said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, to avoid similar incidents in the future, the DOTr is set to issue a department order for risk-based categorization of ships and routes as part of corrective measures to ensure the observance of strict passenger and vessel safety.

Life vests were also ordered to be placed under the ships’ seats to ensure ready access and their availability at all times.

“’Yun yung mga gagawin naming pagbabago – mga short-term, medium-term, long-term (measures). But as we go along, maglalabas pa kami ng mga iba’t-ibang polisiya (Those are our plans – short-, medium-, and long-term measures. But as we go along, we will issue more [enforcement] policies),” Lopez said.

Updated death, survivor toll

The PCG announced the result of its consolidated verification of survivors and casualties of the sunken M/V Trisha Kerstin 3.

To date, the total number of survivors has been adjusted to 293 from the previously reported 316.

On the other hand, the total number of confirmed deaths has increased to 52 after another body was found by PCG divers on Wednesday.

“This revision reflected the verification of passenger identities, including survivors listed in the manifest, individuals who survived, but were later confirmed to have not been listed, as well as declared and undeclared crew members,” PCG spokesperson, Capt. Noemie Cayabyab, said. (PNA)