‘Short incandescent lava flow’ recorded in Mayon Volcano

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has monitored a “short incandescent lava flow” in Mayon Volcano on Wednesday evening, November 22, 2023.

In a social media post, the Phivolcs said the weakening effusive activity of Mayon Volcano produced the incandescent lava flow that was captured around 7:30 p.m.

The Mayon Volcano is currently under Alert Level 3 or intensified or magmatic unrest.

Phivolcs said that over the past 24 hours, the volcano produced slow effusion of lava flow from 1.1-kilometer to 3.4-kilometer long along Bonga, Mi-isi and Basud Gullies, as well as lava collapse of up to four kilometers from the crater.

It said a volcanic earthquake and 111 rockfall events were also recorded from Mayon during the said period with the sulfur dioxide emission of 1,623 tonnes.

There was a moderate emission of a plume 200 meters tall toward northwest, west-northwest direction.

The agency said there was a short-term inflation in the edifice of the volcano.

The alert level 3 in Mayon Volcano was raised in June due to an increase in its activities, which resulted in the displacement of hundreds of families living in its vicinity.

Under Alert Level 3, entry into the six-kilometer permanent danger zone and flying of aircraft close to the volcano are not allowed.

The Phivolcs warned of rockfall, landslides and avalanches, ballistic fragments, lava flows and fountaining, pyroclastic density currents, moderate-sized explosions and lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall due to the activities of Mayon.

As of November 23, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said a total of 9,876 families or 38,396 persons were affected by the activities of Mayon in which 52 families of 195 persons are still in evacuation centers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)