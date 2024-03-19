Show cause order issued vs teacher who berated students while on live

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has issued a show cause order against the public school teacher who went viral for berating and scolding her students while she was live on TikTok.

In a radio interview, DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas said the teacher may continue teaching pending the result of their investigation on the matter.

He said the teacher was given 72 hours to issue her explanation for her actions.

Bringas said the teacher is from a public school in Metro Manila.