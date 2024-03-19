Show cause order issued vs teacher who berated students while on live

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has issued a show cause order against the public school teacher who went viral for berating and scolding her students while she was live on TikTok.
In a radio interview, DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas said the teacher may continue teaching pending the result of their investigation on the matter.
He said the teacher was given 72 hours to issue her explanation for her actions.
Bringas said the teacher is from a public school in Metro Manila.
Earlier, Bringas said based on initial information, the teacher made the remarks after she learned that some of her students were talking about her personal issues.
In the video, the teacher can be seen saying: “Hindi ako nag-board exam para lang hindi irespeto ng mga katulad niyong wala pa namang nararating sa buhay. Hindi na nga kayo matalino, sama pa ng ugali ninyo.”
Under the DepEd’s child protection policy issued in 2012, “any act by deeds or words that debases, degrades, or demeans the intrinsic worth and dignity of a child as a human being” is considered child abuse.
Bringas also noted a provision under DepEd Order 49, or the Professionalism in the Implementation and Delivery of Basic Education Programs and Services, which prohibits teachers to do live on social media platforms especially during teaching time. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)