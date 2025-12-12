Show proof on PAGCOR chief’s alleged conflict of interest – Palace

MANILA – The alleged conflict of interest in the awarding of government contracts to the construction firm owned by Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) chair Alejandro Tengco’s family should be substantiated with solid evidence, Malacañang said Friday.

“Mas maganda po siguro kung mayroong nagbibintang, magbigay na sila agad ng ebidensiya para ma-review po (It would be better if those making the accusations would immediately present evidence so it can be reviewed),” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told reporters.

Castro’s statement came following reports that Nationstar Development Corp., which was founded by Tengco in 2015, was awarded over 14 government contracts worth PHP7.1 billion since 2022.

Tengco was appointed as the PAGCOR chairperson and chief executive officer in August 2022.

Tengco on Thursday denied that his family’s firm benefited from his ties to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., stressing that his position at PAGCOR “has no direct or indirect influence in the awarding of public works contracts to Nationstar.”

He noted that he has “fully divested all [his] interests” in Nationstar when he assumed his current post in 2022, “thus eliminating any potential conflict of interest.”

He added that he already transferred his shares to his children in 2019.

He said Nationstar, as a legitimate business entity, has previous and ongoing contracts with both the government and the private sector, given its industry reputation.

Tengco said it is up to Congress to determine whether gaps exist in conflict-of-interest laws.

Castro said the government would base its judgment on whether proper procedures were followed and if the company remains linked to Tengco, but added that no anomalies were reported and Tengco himself has denied any involvement.

“Kung dumaan naman po ito sa tamang proseso at kung ito po bang kumpaniyang ito ay konektado pa ba si Chairman Al Tengco, doon na lamang po siguro tayo magbase (If the proper process was followed and the company is still linked to Chairman Tengco, that should guide our judgment),” she said.

“Kung ito naman po ay hindi makukuwestiyon ang kalidad ng kaniyang pagkakagawa at wala namang masasabing anomalya, doon na lamang po muna tayo dahil mismong si Chairman Al Tengco na po ang nagsabi na siya ay walang kinalaman dito (But if the work is properly done with no anomalies, and Chairman Tengco himself has said he has no involvement, we should leave it at that),” Castro added. (PNA)