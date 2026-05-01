SHS grads gain head start thru DepEd-DOLE job fair green lanes

MANLA – Senior High School (SHS) graduates nationwide gained a significant job-hunting edge as the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) opened dedicated green lanes at Labor Day job fairs Friday to accelerate their entry into the workforce.

To access the green lane, an express entry privilege that allows SHS graduates to bypass long queues and reach employers faster, applicants must simply present valid credentials such as school identification card and certificate of completion or graduation.

In a news release, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the initiative fulfills the mandate of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to uplift the lives of the underprivileged.

“Tungkulin natin ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno at tunay na oportunidad sa ating mga mag-aaral alinsunod sa pangarap ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na hanguin ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino mula sa hirap (It is our responsibility to bring government services and real opportunities closer to our learners in line with the aspirations of President Marcos to lift every Filipino family out of poverty),” Angara said.

The Labor Day job fairs were simultaneously held in various strategic sites nationwide to ensure localized access, with DOLE identifying around 70 sites nationwide, primarily located in malls, to provide over 230,000 employment opportunities.

The effectiveness of the socio-economic strategy was showcased during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) rollout in March, with over 1,400 SHS and Alternative Learning System graduates hired on the spot.

Around 40 schools nationwide were transformed into one-stop hubs, offering jobs and support for graduates during the BPSF.

Over 5,900 graduates received free pre-employment documents, such as birth certificates and National Bureau of Investigation and police clearances, effectively removing the high costs that often prevent those in financial distress from applying for work.

“Sa pamamagitan ng green lane at pag-alis ng bayad sa dokumento, binabawasan natin ang pasanin ng mga magulang at binibigyan ang mga graduates ng pagkakataong agad na makatulong sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan (Through the green lane and removal of fees for documents, we ease the burden of the parents, and provide graduates the opportunity to immediately contribute in their respective homes),” Angara said.

The initiative also builds upon the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act or Republic Act No. 11261, with Angara as the principal author during his tenure in the Senate.

The law institutionalizes government support for youth seeking to break the cycle of poverty. (PNA)