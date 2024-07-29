Siargao No. 1 place to visit in Southeast Asia: Lonely Planet

TRAVEL magazine Lonely Planet has named Siargao Island the number one spot in the list of best places to visit in Southeast Asia.

In its July article, the travel magazine described Siargao as a tropical paradise known for "quality surfing with Cloud 9 break regarded as one of the best waves in the world."

It also highlighted the surfing lessons for all levels, cave tours, yoga classes and music performances in bars and cafes.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement Monday, July 29, 2024, that the recognition reflects the "indisputable beauty of Siargao, from its famous surfing spots to its pristine beaches and lively local culture."

She said Siargao is a "destination that balances adventure and excitement with tranquility and sustainability, catering to all types of travelers"

"The acknowledgment given to Siargao is a victory for the island and its peoples and a proud moment for the entire country," Frasco said. "The DOT extends its heartfelt gratitude to Lonely Planet for this honor and to all travelers and locals who make Siargao a truly unique destination to love."

Citing the recognition as a motivation, Frasco said the DOT would continue to promote sustainable tourism and preserve the country's natural wonders. (PNA)