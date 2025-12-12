Sign language in courts ‘major step’ to inclusive justice - senator

MANILA – The Supreme Court’s (SC) decision to assign sign language interpreters in all courts is “a major step toward inclusive justice,” Senator Francis Pangilinan said on Friday.

“This is a historic and overdue step to ensure that access to justice does not depend on one’s physical abilities,” Pangilinan said as quoted in a news release.

He said the SC’s recent order to all courts to appoint accredited interpreters in the judiciary was a “long-overdue” step that will affirm every Filipino’s equal and dignified access to the judicial process.

“Finally, nadinig na rin ang hinaing ng ating mga kababayan na may problema sa pandinig. Karapatan ng bawat Pilipino – kasama na ang mga kababayan natin na may pisikal na problema – ang makilahok sa proseso ng paglilitis at ng hukuman (Finally, the grievances of our countrymen with hearing problems have been heard. Every Filipino – including our countrymen with physical disabilities – has the right to participate in the trial process and the court),” he said.

Based on the SC resolution dated Oct. 28, the Filipino Sign Language rules shall take effect Dec. 15.

Pangilinan, who chairs the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, has earlier called for a budgetary allocation for Filipino Sign Language in courts.

He said the budget must be used for training, accreditation, and interpretation services to ensure due process for those with communication disabilities.

“This is a meaningful investment to strengthen the justice system,” he said. (PNA)