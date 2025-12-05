Signal No. 1 remains over parts of PH as TD Wilma holds strength

Tropical Depression (TD) Wilma maintained its strength on Friday, keeping Signal No. 1 raised over several areas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Wilma continues to pack maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.

The weather system was last spotted 235 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, moving west-southwest at 15 kph.

Strong winds will prevail in areas under signal no. 1: southern portion of Sorsogon (Matnog, Bulan, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Bulusan, Barcelona, Magallanes, Juban, Casiguran, Gubat) and mainland Masbate including Ticao Island, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz City, Bacolod City, City of Talisay, Silay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, Murcia, Bago City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Valladolid, Pulupandan, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan), Siquijor, the northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Ayungon, Bindoy, Manjuyod, Bais City, Pamplona, City of Tanjay, Amlan, San Jose, Dumaguete City, Valencia, Sibulan, Bacong, Mabinay), the eastern portion of Iloilo (San Dionisio, Estancia, Batad, Carles, Concepcion, Ajuy, Sara, Balasan, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, City of Passi, San Enrique, Anilao, Banate, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Mina, Pototan, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Pavia, Iloilo City, Leganes, Zarraga, Dumangas, Dueñas), the eastern portion of Capiz (Pilar, President Roxas, Panay, Pontevedra, Ma-Ayon, Cuartero, Dumarao, Dao, Panitan, Roxas City), and Guimaras.

Signal no. 1 is also hoisted in Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza), the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez, Magallanes) and Camiguin.

The state weather bureau said the northeast monsoon will also cause strong to gale-force gusts across most of Luzon and the Visayas.

Gale warning is still in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Wilma is forecast to remain as tropical depression and could possibly make landfall or pass close over Eastern Visayas or Dinagat Islands between Friday night and Saturday. (PNA)