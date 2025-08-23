Signal No. 1 still up in N. Luzon as ‘Isang’ intensifies

MANILA – Signal No. 1 is still hoisted in Northern Luzon areas as “Isang” intensified into a tropical storm while moving out of the Luzon landmass, the weather bureau said in its 5 a.m. bulletin Saturday.

As of 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Isang was located 290 km. west of Bacnotan, La Union, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 80 kph, and moving westward at 25 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the northern portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, City of Alaminos, Anda, San Fabian, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Burgos, Dagupan City, Binalonan, Bolinao, San Manuel, Sual, Labrador, Bani, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Mabini, Manaoag, Binmaley, San Jacinto, Bugallon, Infanta, Agno, Calasiao, San Nicolas, Santa Barbara, Dasol, and Sison), Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, and Mountain Province.

Also under Signal No. 1 are Ifugao, Benguet, the western portion of Cagayan (Piat, Santo Niño, Tuao, Pamplona, Rizal, Claveria, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Alcala, Amulung, Solana, and Enrile), including the Babuyan Islands (Calayan Island, Dalupiri Island, and Fuga Island), the western portion of Isabela (Cordon, Ramon, San Mateo, Aurora, San Manuel, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon, and Santa Maria), and the northwestern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Bayombong, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Kayapa, Santa Fe, Aritao, Bambang, Solano, Bagabag, and Diadi).

Isang will continue to move westward throughout the forecast period and eventually exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Saturday morning.

The enhanced southwest monsoon, meanwhile, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, and the rest of Mimaropa.

The same weather conditions will prevail over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental due to the trough of a low-pressure area.

It will likewise bring isolated rains or thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, the rest of the Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

The northern and western sections of Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

The rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)