Signal No. 1 still up in parts of N. Luzon; new TD outside PAR spotted

MANILA – Tropical Depression (TD) Mirasol continues to traverse Northern Luzon with Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 still hoisted in the area, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Wednesday.

Mirasol was located in the vicinity of Alfonso Lista, Ifugao as of 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 55 km. per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Strong winds will prevail in areas where TCWS No. 1 is hoisted: Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora), Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the northeastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Manuel, Sison, San Quintin, Tayug), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan).

The southwest monsoon will cause strong to gale-force gusts across the southern portion of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Negros Occidental.

PAGASA said Mirasol will continue to bring heavy rainfall in Aurora, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, La Union, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Nueva Ecija.

It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring another tropical depression outside PAR, located 1,265 km. east of Southern Luzon as of 10 a.m.

This TD could possibly enter PAR either late Wednesday or on Thursday, and will be named Nando.

TD Nando is less likely to directly affect the weather and sea condition in the next 48 hours, PAGASA said. (PNA)