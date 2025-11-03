Signal No. 3 raised as 'Tino' nears typhoon category

SEVERAL areas in the country have been placed under storm signal number 3 as Severe Tropical Storm Tino (Kalmaegi) is nearing typhoon category while moving west southwestward.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned residents in the southeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes), Dinagat Islands, and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands of storm-force winds, which pose a moderate to significant threat to life and property.

These areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 as the center of Tino was located 360 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 7 a.m. Monday, November 3, 2025.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (km/h) near its center, with gusts of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa while moving west southwestward at 25 km/h.

Placed under TCWS 2 were the central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Quinapondan, Can-Avid, Lawaan, Balangiga, City of Borongan, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, General Macarthur, Hernani), the central and southern portions of Samar (San Sebastian, Santa Rita, Villareal, Zumarraga, Pinabacdao, Talalora, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Motiong, Calbiga, Daram, Marabut, Paranas, Basey, Hinabangan), Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Bohol, the northern and central portions of Cebu (Pinamungahan, Liloan, Cebu City, Consolacion, Danao City, Borbon, Carmen, Daanbantayan, Tuburan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Sibonga, City of Naga, Lapu-Lapu City, City of Carcar, Mandaue City, Catmon, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Cordova, Compostela, San Remigio, Balamban, Dumanjug, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Asturias, Barili, Medellin, Sogod, Tabuelan, City of Talisay) including Bantayan Islands, and Camotes Islands, and the northeastern portion of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City).

The rest of Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes), and the northeastern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay) were also placed under TCWS 2.

Under TCWS 1 are Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island, Albay, the southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres), the southern portion of Marinduque (Torrijos, Buenavista, Gasan, Boac), Romblon, the central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Victoria), the central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (San Jose, Rizal, Calintaan, Magsaysay, Sablayan), Cuyo Islands, and Calamian Islands Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, the rest of Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, the rest of Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique including Caluya Islands The rest of Surigao del Sur, the northern and central portions of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, Esperanza, San Luis, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario), the rest of Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao) in Luzon; Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, the rest of Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, the rest of Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique including Caluya Islands in the Visayas; and the rest of Surigao del Sur, the northern and central portions of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, Esperanza, San Luis, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario), the rest of Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao) in Mindanao.

Pagasa said the highest wind signal expected to be hoisted throughout Tino’s passage is TCWS 4.

The weather bureau added that heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced in localities outside the forecast track and the forecast confidence cone.

According to the track forecast, Tino is seen to move generally westward and may make its initial landfall over the vicinity of the southern portion of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, or Dinagat Islands by midnight or early morning Tuesday, November 4.

Afterwards, Tino will traverse the Visayas and northern Palawan before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday morning or afternoon, November 5.

Tino is forecast to continuously intensify and may reach typhoon category within the next 12 hours. It is likely to make its initial landfall at or near peak intensity (currently forecast around 150-165 km/h maximum winds with higher gustiness), Pagasa said.

“Rapid intensification within the next 24 hours is likely. The possibility of reaching super typhoon category is not ruled out based on alternate scenarios and climatological data,” it added. (LRM)