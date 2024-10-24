Signal no. 3 still up as 'Kristine' now over Cordillera

MANILA – Parts of the Cordillera are placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami) continues to move over the region, the weather bureau said Thursday.

As of 10 a.m., Kristine was located in the vicinity of Bauko, Mountain Province. The severe tropical storm packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

TWCS No. 3 was hoisted over the Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Bayombong, Ambaguio, Bagabag, Villaverde, Kayapa, Bambang, Diadi, Quezon, Solano, Santa Fe, and Aritao), the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, Sigay, Suyo, Alilem, Sugpon, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Salcedo, Gregorio del Pilar, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Burgos, San Esteban, Santiago, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, and Narvacan), La Union, and Pangasinan.

Storm-force winds will prevail in these areas.

Gale-force winds will continue to prevail in areas under TCWS No. 2: Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, the western portion of Batangas (Lian, Nasugbu, Tuy, Calatagan, and Balayan), and the northern portion of Laguna (Cabuyao City, City of Santa Rosa, City of Bisan, City of San Pedro, Pakil, Mabitac, Pangil, Santa Maria, Siniloan, and Famy).

Strong winds will be experienced in areas under TCWS No. 1: Batanes, the rest of Batangas, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, the northern portion of mainland Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, San Vicente, Dumaran, and Roxas) including Calamian Islands, Cuyo, and, Kalayaan Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Antique including Caluya Islands, Iloilo, Bantayan Islands, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, San Jorge, Matuguinao, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, San Jose de Buan, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Daram, and Zumarraga), Biliran, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, and San Policarpo), and the northwestern portion of Leyte (Calubian and San Isidro).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also issued a heavy rainfall warning in Batangas, where serious flooding is expected in flood-prone areas.

Flooding is also threatening Cavite, Laguna (Alaminos, Bay, Cabuyao, Calauan, Calamba, Santa Rosa, Liliw, Los Banos, Luisiana, Magdalena, Majayjay, Nagcarlan, Pagsanjan, Pila, Rizal, San Pablo, Santa Cruz, Victoria, Binan, San Pedro, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Lumban, and Paete) and Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Sariaya, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena, Padre Burgos, and Agdangan).

Flooding in flood-prone areas is likely in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bataan, Quezon (General Nakar, Real, Infanta, Burdeos, Polillo, Panukulan, Patnanungan, Jomalig, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Guinayangan, Lopez, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Gumaca, Plaridel, Unisan, Atimonan, and Mauban) and Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Mabitac, Pakil, and Pangil).

Meanwhile, a gale warning is hoisted over the seaboards of Luzon and the western and central seaboards of the Visayas. Sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels.

PAGASA said the cyclone is forecast to leave the landmass of Luzon and emerge over the waters west of the Ilocos region on Thursday afternoon. (PNA)