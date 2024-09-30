Signal No. 4 up in Batanes, Babuyan Island due to Typhoon Julian

THE province of Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Island were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 4 due to Typhoon Julian (international name Krathon).

In an advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said as of 10 a.m. the eye of Typhoon Julian was spotted over the coastal waters of Sabtang Island in Batanes packed with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 940 hectopascals (hPa).

It was moving north-northwestward at 10 km/h.

The province of Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Island may experience wind impacts that may cause significant to severe threat to life and property.

“The peak of devastating typhoon-force winds will be felt over areas under Wind Signal No. 4 between this morning and afternoon. Furthermore, the possibility of hoisting Wind Signal No. 5 is not ruled out,” said Pagasa.

TCWS No. 3 was hoisted over the rest of the Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan, while TCWS No. 2 was raised for the rest of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao).

The weather bureau also declared TCWS No. 1 over the rest of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, the northern and eastern portions of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Rizal, Laur, Pantabangan, Science City of Muñoz, Gabaldon, Carranglan, San Jose City, Lupao, Talugtug, Bongabon, Llanera, Talavera, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad), and Polillo Islands.

“The wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone. Local winds may be slightly stronger/enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds. Winds are weaker in areas sheltered from the prevailing wind direction,” it added.

Pagasa said the wind flow towards Julian's circulation may also bring strong to gale-force gusts over Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Romblon, and the Bicol Region within the day on September 30.

It warned of a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge in the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes, Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte.

Typhoon Julian is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), heading towards Taiwan and eventually the eastern portion of the China Sea.

“Julian will continue intensifying and may reach super typhoon category this afternoon or evening. Interaction with the rugged terrain of Taiwan will trigger a weakening trend prior to landfall, although Julian is forecast to remain as a typhoon until it exits the PAR region,” said Pagasa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)