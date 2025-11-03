Signal No. 4 up in some Mindanao areas; Tino maintains strength

SOME areas in the country were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 4 as Typhoon Tino continued to move westward over the Philippine Sea while maintaining its strength as of 2 p.m. Monday, November 3, 2025.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the center of Tino was spotted at 235 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h, gusts of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 975 hPa. It was moving westward at 25 km/h.

TCWS 4 was hoisted over Dinagat Islands, and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands in Mindanao.

Under TCWS 3 are the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Salcedo), the southern portion of Samar (Marabut), the central and southern portions of Leyte (Tanauan, Palo, Tabontabon, Isabel, Merida, Palompon, Ormoc City, Dagami, Pastrana, Burauen, Albuera, Macarthur, La Paz, Mayorga, Dulag, Julita, Tolosa, Abuyog, Javier, City of Baybay, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hilongos, Hindang, Bato, Matalom), Southern Leyte, the central portions of Cebu (Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Asturias, Balamban, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Tabogon, City of Talisay) including Camotes Islands, and the eastern portion of Bohol (Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido, Ubay, Trinidad, Talibon, San Miguel, Mabini, Getafe, Buenavista, Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Guindulman, Pilar, Alicia, Candijay, Anda, Jagna, Duero, Sierra Bullones, Carmen, Sagbayan, Clarin), and the rest of Surigao del Norte.

TCWS 2 was raised over the southern portion of Masbate (Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz, Placer), the central portion of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, General Macarthur, Hernani), the central portion of Samar (San Sebastian, Santa Rita, Villareal, Zumarraga, Pinabacdao, Talalora, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Motiong, Calbiga, Daram, Paranas, Basey, Hinabangan, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tarangnan), the rest of Leyte, Biliran, the rest of Bohol, the rest of Cebu including Bantayan Islands, and the northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Tayasan, Manjuyod, City of Tanjay, Bais City, Mabinay, Bindoy, Ayungon, Jimalalud, City of Guihulngan, La Libertad, Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, Sibulan, San Jose, Amlan, Pamplona, City of Bayawan, Basay, Valencia, Dumaguete City, Bacong), Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Guimaras, Capiz, Iloilo, the southern portion of Aklan (Madalag, Libacao, Balete, Altavas, Batan, Banga, New Washington), and the southern portion of Antique (Patnongon, Sibalom, Barbaza, Valderrama, Hamtic, San Jose, Bugasong, Culasi, Tibiao, Anini-Y, San Remigio, Belison, Tobias Fornier, Laua-An), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, Tago, San Miguel, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, City of Tandag), the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez, Magallanes), and Camiguin.

Under TCWS 1 are Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres), the southern portion of Marinduque (Torrijos, Buenavista, Gasan, Boac), Romblon, the central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Victoria), the central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (San Jose, Rizal, Calintaan, Magsaysay, Sablayan, Santa Cruz), and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, San Vicente, Roxas) including Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and Cagayancillo Islands.

Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, the rest of Negros Oriental, the rest of Aklan, and the rest of Antique including Caluya Islands, as well as the rest of Surigao del Sur, the central portion of Agusan del Sur (City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, Esperanza, San Luis, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario), the rest of Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao), the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Plaridel, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Oroquieta City, Aloran), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Sibutad, Rizal, Dipolog City, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Polanco, Dapitan City, Piñan, La Libertad, Mutia, Jose Dalman) remained under TCWS 1.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced in localities outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone.

According to the track forecast, Tino will move generally westward for the next 24 hours and may make its initial landfall over the vicinity of the southern portion of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, or Dinagat Islands Monday night or early morning Tuesday, November 4.

Afterwards, Tino will traverse Visayas and northern Palawan before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday afternoon, November 5.

“This weather disturbance may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday (06 November) morning,” said Pagasa.

Tino was also forecast to make its initial landfall at or near peak intensity (currently forecasted around 150-165 km/h maximum winds with higher gustiness).

“Rapid intensification within the next 24 hours is likely. While its interaction with the terrain will trigger a slight weakening, Tino is expected to remain as a typhoon throughout its passage over the country,” said Pagasa. (LRM)