Signal no. 5 possible; Batanes airports closed due to Typhoon Julian

MANILA – The hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 5 is possible as Typhoon Julian continues to batter Northern Luzon, the weather bureau said Monday.

"The possibility of hoisting wind signal no. 5 is not ruled out," the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 a.m. update.

Typhoon-force winds will be felt in Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Calayan Island) where TCWS no. 4 remains hoisted.

Storm-force winds will prevail over areas under TCWS no. 3: the rest of Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana).

Gale-force winds will be felt in areas under TCWS no. 2: the rest of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao).

Strong winds will continue to prevail in areas under TCWS no. 1: the rest of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, the northern and eastern portions of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Rizal, Laur, Pantabangan, Science City of Muñoz, Gabaldon, Carranglan, San Jose City, Lupao, Talugtug, Bongabon, Llanera, Talavera, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad), and Polillo Islands.

PAGASA said local winds may be slightly stronger or enhanced in coastal and upland or mountainous areas.

Julian was last tracked over the coastal waters of Sabtang Island, Batanes.

The typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and up to 240 kph gustiness.

Julian could also bring strong to gale-force gusts over Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Romblon, and the Bicol Region.

Meanwhile, flight operations in Basco and Itbayat airports were suspended on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Basco Airport was experiencing heavy rains. Facilities and equipment were secured but internet service was unavailable.

There are no scheduled commercial and general aviation flights in Tuguegarao Airport, and no damages were incurred, CAAP said. (PNA)