Singson resigns from ICI

FORMER Public Works Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson has resigned as one of the commissioners of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI), ICI chairperson retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr. said Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

In a press conference, Reyes said Singson’s resignation, effective December 15 but possibly extendable until the end of the year, was due to health and security reasons.

"He mentioned the very intense and stressful ICI work has taken its toll on his aging body," said Reyes.

He added that he has no information yet regarding Singson’s replacement.

Singson served as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways from 2010 to 2016, under the administration of President Benigno Aquino III.