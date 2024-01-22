Sinulog, other festivities over the weekend ‘generally peaceful’

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said on Monday, January 22, 2024, that the recently concluded festivities that drew a massive crowd have been generally peaceful.

Acorda was referring to the Sinulog Festival in Cebu, the Ati-atihan Festival in Kalibo, Aklan, and the Lakbayaw in Tondo, Manila that were held over the weekend.

“I am pleased to announce that our security assessments yielded positive outcomes. These events were generally peaceful, with no major incidents reported throughout the duration of the festivities. The collaborative efforts of our law enforcement agencies, local government units, and the community have proven instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of our devotees during these public gatherings,” he said.

“In light of this, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all personnel deployed during these events -- to the regional directors of PRO7, PRO 6, and NCRPO, along with their respective ground commanders and task force leaders for their strategic leadership,” he added.

Acorda assured that the PNP will remain vigilant and proactive in addressing the challenges in the pursuit of a safer and more secure nation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)