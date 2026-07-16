Six charged in QC businessman slay

MURDER charges have been filed against six individuals allegedly involved in the killing of businessman Ceferino “Perry” Mariano and his driver, who were gunned down in broad daylight along EDSA in Quezon City.

During a press conference, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Brig. Gen. Randy Silvio said the six suspects, who remain at large, were identified through CCTV footage and backtracking operations.

He said the alleged gunman is from Lanao del Norte, while the motorcycle rider who served as his getaway driver is from Zamboanga del Norte.

According to Silvio, two of the six suspects acted as spotters, while the two others allegedly facilitated the stay of the gunman and the motorcycle rider in Metro Manila before the attack.

“Three hours before the actual shooting incident, we saw through the CCTV that they entered a 7/11 near GMA-7 and (one of the alleged suspects) sent P500 through his e-wallet… He had sent the money to a relative and that’s where we started to identify them,” Silvio said.

“They had been staying at the Airbnb a week before (the incident). That’s where we saw their names,” he added.

Silvio said investigators are looking into Mariano’s business ventures as a possible motive for the killing.

“It appears to be business-related because they were previously involved in an STL (Small Town Lottery) franchise, and they were also involved in the billiards business. There were investors, I think. It seems to be a matter of people investing, acquiring investments. That’s what we’re seeing,” Silvio said in Tagalog.

Mariano and his driver, Norberto Orimaco, were gunned down inside their vehicle along Timog Avenue on April 28, 2026. The victims were waiting at a traffic light when two assailants on a motorcycle approached and opened fire.

Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. The attack, which occurred in broad daylight, was captured on CCTV footage and prompted an extensive police investigation that eventually led to the identification of the six suspects. (TPM)