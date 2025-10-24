Slovenia looking to expand OFW hiring

OVERSEAS Filipino workers (OFWs) may soon find more employment opportunities in Slovenia, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement, the DMW said it has signed with the Employment Service of Slovenia (ESS) of the Republic of Slovenia a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) aiming to further strengthen bilateral cooperation on labor mobility, employment facilitation, and the protection of migrant workers.

"The signing reaffirms both nations' shared commitment to promoting safe, orderly, and ethical labor migration while upholding the rights and welfare of Filipino workers in Slovenia," said DMW.

"Both intend to translate this declaration into concrete programs and cooperative mechanisms that will strengthen institutional linkages, enhance worker protection systems, and expand meaningful opportunities for Filipino workers in Slovenia," it added.

The DMW identified Slovenia as one of the new labor markets for overseas Filipino workers.

The Department said Slovenia is particularly looking to hire caregivers as well as healthcare workers from the Philippines.

Records showed that there are 462 OFWs based in Slovenia.

OFWs in Slovenia are primarily in the sectors of accounting, customer service, and healthcare. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)