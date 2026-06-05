SM Malls Support Pampanga Schools for Brigada Eskwela

As Brigada Eskwela 2026 begins, SM Supermalls continue to support schools and communities across the country. In Pampanga, SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Telabastagan, and SM City San Fernando Downtown took part in the annual initiative in selected elementary schools.

At Air Force City Day Care Center, SM City Clark partnered with volunteers to enhance the learning environment. Activities included repainting classroom walls and window grills and cleaning the surroundings to prepare the space for students. The team also donated tables, office chairs, and other cleaning materials.

SM City Pampanga, together with employee volunteers, joined Brigada Eskwela at Masamat Elementary School. The team donated cleaning materials and conducted repainting and minor repairs on ceilings, tables, and chairs to help ready the school for the upcoming academic year.

SM City Telabastagan and SM City San Fernando Downtown also extended support to Dolores Integrated School by providing paint, electric fans, school supplies, and cleaning materials.

These initiatives highlight the role of SM Malls in working with communities to support education through volunteerism and shared responsibility.

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