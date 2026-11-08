'Smart kids' bill sends chills

LEGAL and digital rights advocates warned that a Senate bill restricting children’s use of social media could expose Filipino users to state surveillance and shut out adults who lack the identification needed to prove their age.

The concern for Senate Bill (SB) 2424, or the Safe Media Access and Responsible Technology for Kids in Digital Spaces (Smart Kids) Act, stems from how platforms would enforce the proposed ban. To keep anyone under 18 from creating or using an account, a covered service would have to check the age of adults as well. The proposed law makes a government-issued ID the primary means of verification.

Jeffrey Ian Dy, a former undersecretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), said the risk extends to what happens after a user clears the age check. The bill limits what a platform can see, but Dy questioned who in government could access the verification records and how those records could be used.

Proof of age

A user would prove their age with a national ID or another government-issued ID checked through the agency that issued it. The platform would receive only confirmation of whether the user meets the age requirement and could not retain a copy of the ID.

“When access to online platforms becomes tied to a person’s identity, the government must be held accountable for how that information is collected and used. We cannot allow a child protection measure to become a means of expanding state surveillance,” Dy said in a statement.

The bill calls for reasonable alternatives where needed. For adults in poor ethnic minority communities who lack IDs, Dy’s concern is whether they could complete the check at all.

Yuki Abion, a public policy associate at Sigla Research Center, said uneven internet access across the country could widen that gap.

“Any submission of sensitive personal information raises critical questions on who receives, accesses and controls such vast amounts of data. As of now, no age assurance mechanism hits all points of being effective, widely implementable and respectful of rights to data privacy and security,” Abion said.

The Philippines faced a related privacy debate in 2022, when Congress added a requirement for social media users to register under their real names to a SIM card registration bill. Then-President Rodrigo Duterte vetoed the measure, citing the risk of government intrusion and surveillance.

Two age limits

The Senate voted 16–1 on Oct. 8, 2026, to pass SB 2424 on third and final reading. Sponsored by Sen. Robinhood Padilla, the proposed Smart Kids Act would bar anyone under 18 from holding an account on social media platforms and other digital services classified as high-risk.

For a 17-year-old working student who sells on TikTok, that difference could affect an income source. Sen. Risa Hontiveros cited the student’s case when she cast the lone vote against SB 2424.

The Senate bill’s counterpart, House Bill 11566, sets a lower cutoff. Children under 13 would be barred from covered platforms, while those ages 13 to 17 could use them with a parent’s consent.

Hontiveros called for stricter safeguards for younger children and more independence for older teenagers. She also cited a child who used social media to stay in touch with his mother overseas.

Platform duties and penalties

SB 2424 would require local and foreign platforms to suspend, restrict, disable or remove accounts they reasonably determine a child owns or uses. Foreign providers would also have to name a contact person in the Philippines to receive regulatory orders and act on urgent reports of harmful content.

The DICT could fine a platform P5 million to P20 million per violation. If a violation continues after the department orders the provider to comply, it could impose an additional fine of up to P100,000 a day.

Children would face no penalty solely for using a covered service while underage. A parent or legal guardian, however, could face a fine of P5,000 to P50,000 or community service for deliberately helping a child bypass an age check, obtaining a covered account for a child or grossly neglecting their duties in a way that leads to repeated violations.

Parents or guardians found liable would also have to attend any digital parenting and child safety programs required by authorities.

Schoolwork on social media

SB 2424 exempts educational platforms, but students also depend on information posted elsewhere. At a Nov. 4 press conference in Quezon City, student leaders said they use social media to find scholarship opportunities and check class announcements.

The distinction matters because the bill exempts private messaging, along with email, news services and tools for professional collaboration. Students could still receive class announcements through a private messaging service but could lose access to the original Facebook post if they need a Facebook account to view it. The bill draws a similar distinction for online games: The game itself could remain accessible while its social networking features are restricted.

The Student Council Alliance of the Philippines, which organized the press conference, urged authorities to pursue online predators and invest in digital literacy. It also called for stronger privacy protections and greater accountability for how platforms handle harmful content.

Doreen Murata, digital advocacy co-lead of the Child Rights Network, said children’s ability to learn and participate online should figure in lawmakers’ decisions about how to protect them.

The House requested a bicameral conference committee on Oct. 12 to reconcile the two versions. Among the decisions facing lawmakers is whether parents could give teenagers permission to keep their accounts. Both chambers must approve a common text before the measure can go to the President. / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES