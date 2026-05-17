Social Action Networks back CBCP call for impeachment trial

THE Social Action Networks of all Archdioceses and Dioceses on Sunday, May 17, 2026, expressed support to the call of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) for the holding of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a statement signed by 36 bishops and archbishops, as well as Social Action Directors, they said they strongly support holding the impeachment trial as soon as possible.

"We appeal to the members of the Senate to abide by what the Constitution directs: to proceed with the trial," said the Social Action Networks.

To show such support, they committed to mobilize in their respective communities activities that will manifest support for the impeachment trial.

"To this end, we will mobilize our respective communities and invite all Filipinos, regardless of faith denomination or church affiliation, to organize activities that will manifest our support," said the Social Action Networks.

These, they said, include organizing communal prayer while encouraging individual prayer; organizing Masses and/or prayer rallies in plazas; ringing bells in churches, homes, and communities at 12 noon and/or 6 pm to signal the start of the communal prayer; or lighting a candle during the 6 p.m. prayer.

"Let us bring this effort to as many communities as possible all over the country and pray that we will truly be united in prayer and action in our hopes and dreams for our country and people," said the Social Action Networks.

They said such activities are necessary considering the recent events in the Senate.

"The events in the Senate in the past days make it more important that we peacefully organize as a nationwide network and be vigilant in safeguarding our democratic institutions and upholding the rule of law," said the Social Action Networks.

On Monday, May 18, the Senate is set to convene as an impeachment court to hold the trial for Duterte. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)