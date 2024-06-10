Social media 'influencer' to face raps over alleged illegal use of security escort

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to file criminal charges against a supposed social media “influencer” over the alleged illegal use of a security escort in order to avoid traffic.

In a press conference on Monday, June 10, 2024, PNP Public Information Office Chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said the PNP-Highway Patrol Group (HPG) is already conducting an investigation into the social media post by Mary Joy Santiago, where she shared a photo of an HPG officer, claiming her husband hired him to help her avoid traffic.

“How can I settle for less when my husband hired (an) HPG escort para lang hindi ako matraffic sa pupuntahan ko?” Santiago’s caption in a now-expired Instagram story reads.

Fajardo said Santiago refused to cooperate with the ongoing HPG probe.

She said the HPG is considering two possibilities: that Santiago’s motorcycle-riding security escort was not a real HPG officer, or the officer was not actually assigned to her.

“Initially, ang sinasabi ng HPG ay mukhang hindi nila tao itong pulis na nakita kasi after doon sa mga sunod-sunod na insidente na involving HPG ay nag-implement sila ng bagong uniporme na HPG na may mga serial numbers na. So kung mapapansin ninyo walang serial numbers itong vest at maging ‘yung mga side boxes ng motor ay wala pong markings,” said Fajardo.

(Initially, the HPG said that the officer seen does not appear to be one of their personnel because, after a series of incidents involving the HPG, they implemented new HPG uniforms with serial numbers. So, if you notice, there are no serial numbers on the vest, and the side boxes of the motorcycle have no markings.)

“So dalawa ang tinitingnan nila, hindi nila ito pulis at nagsuot lamang ng HPG vest at hindi naman talaga niya ineescortan itong sinasabing si Miss Santiago,” she added.

(So they are looking at two possibilities: that he is not a police officer and merely wore an HPG vest, and that he wasn't actually escorting the person claimed to be Miss Santiago.)

Fajardo said charges for the violation of cybercrime law are being prepared against Santiago.

In a statement, the HPG reiterated that it will not tolerate any involvement in or endorsement of escort-for-hire services that violate their existing protocols and regulations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)