Social media influencers take on challenge to be Creators #ForEveryChild to protect children from online abuse and exploitation

According to a Unicef-Ecpat-Interpol Disrupting Harm study, 20 percent of children, 12 to 17, reported being victims of this abuse in 2021.

Unfortunately, due to stigma, disclosure is disproportionately low -- despite various reporting channels. Only 0-4 percent of victims were ever reported and only 0-3 percent know how to report to the police or to helplines.

The convention was attended by close to 100 children and youth who co-developed a Digital Responsibility Programme, which aims to increase the capacity and protective behavior of learners and teachers in navigating online and digital platforms.

It was organized by the Positive Youth Development Network, the Department of Education and the local government units of Valenzuela City and Angeles City with Unicef support.

Unicef Philippines underscores the importance of adults and children in growing their understanding of their digital responsibility. Safer internet Month is helping build youth, parent and caregiver’s digital literacy or the skills they need to live, learn, and work in a society where information is increasingly channeled through digital technology and social media.

Ultimately, the collective effort will maximize the positive experience that children and young people can get from the internet, while preventing all forms of online abuse and exploitation.