Social media personality nabbed over extortion try on Romualdez

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested social media personality Franco Mabanta over an alleged extortion attempt on former House Speaker Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Mabanta and four others were arrested in an entrapment operation on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Mabanta, according to the NBI, allegedly extorted P350 million from Romualdez in exchange of not releasing a video implicating the lawmaker in the flood control mess through his social media network.

The arrested suspect received P300 million marked money during the operation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)