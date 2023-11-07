Socorro Bayanihan leaders indicted over child abuse, other cases

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) filed criminal charges against the leaders of Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI), which was tagged as a “cult” allegedly involved in child abuse, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday, November 6, 2023.

Remulla said Jey Rence Quilario, also known as Senior Agila, the group’s top leader, was charged with qualified trafficking in persons, facilitation of child marriage, solemnization of child marriage, and child abuse before the Surigao del Norte Regional Trial Court Branch 31.

Other respondents were leaders and members of the SBSI, namely, Mamerto Galanida, Karren Sanico, Janeth Ajoc, Wenefredo Buntad, Giovanni Leogin Lasala, Ibrahim Adlao, Jovelito Atchecoso, Sergio Cubillan, Daryl Buntad, Jonry Elandag, Yure Gary Portillo and Florencio Quiban.

Quilaro, Galanida, Sanico and Ajoc were all currently under the custody of the Senate after they were cited in contempt for allegedly repeatedly lying during an inquiry in September on the group’s illegal activities in Sitio Kapihan.

They all denied that children were forced to get married despite the testimonies of several victims.

Remulla said they are expecting that the court will issue an arrest order against the respondents soon.

He said they are also looking into transferring the case in Metro Manila for security purposes.

The SBSI was put in spotlight after Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed the alleged cases of rape, sexual abuse, forced labor, and child marriage within what she tagged as a “cult.”

The SBSI led by Quilario, a self-proclaimed “new Jesus” also known as “Senior Agila” currently has 3,650 members, including 1,587 children, based in an enclosed and heavily guarded area on a mountain known as Sitio Kapihan in the municipality of Socorro.

Hontiveros said the Quilario and his handlers took advantage of the earthquake that hit the province in 2019 to encourage its members to come with him on Sitio Kapihan which he claimed as heaven.

He told his followers that those who will not come with him will go to hell.

Among its members were government employees such as teachers and policemen who left their job to follow Quilario. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)