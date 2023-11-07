Socorro ‘cult’ leader, others arrested by NBI

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) president Jey Rence Quilario.

Quilario, also known as “Senior Agila,” was arrested along with the other officials of the SBSI, which was referred to as a “cult,” outside the building of the Senate of the Philippines.

They were facing charges and has a standing arrest warrant for qualified trafficking of persons, facilitation of child marriage, solemnization of child marriage, and child abuse.

