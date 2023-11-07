Manila

Socorro ‘cult’ leader, others arrested by NBI

MANILA. The Senate security group turns over alleged Socorro cult leader Jey Rence Quilario alias Senyor Agila, Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated (SBSI) vice president Mamerto Galanida, group leaders Karen Sanico Jr. and Janeth Ajoc, and other SBSI members to the police and agents of the National Bureau of Investigation Tuesday, November 7, 2023, after a warrant of arrest was issued against them.
THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) president Jey Rence Quilario.

Quilario, also known as “Senior Agila,” was arrested along with the other officials of the SBSI, which was referred to as a “cult,” outside the building of the Senate of the Philippines.

They were facing charges and has a standing arrest warrant for qualified trafficking of persons, facilitation of child marriage, solemnization of child marriage, and child abuse.

Quilario, Mamerto Galanida, Karren Sanico and Janeth Ajoc were earlier cited in contempt by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs amid the ongoing probe into the illegal activities in Sitio Kapihan, a mountainous area in Socorro, Surigao del Norte.

The Department of Justice said they are seeking to transfer the case to a Manila court for security purposes.

Since the Senate inquiry was launched in September, several former members of the SBSI testified on the illegal activities in Sitio Kapihan, including forcing children to get married, rape and for not allowing sick members, including children to be brought to hospital for treatment. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

