Soldier dies, 7 wounded in Basilan ambush

A MEMBER of the Philippine Army died while several others including two civilians, a father and his 10-year-old son, were wounded in an ambush in Lamitan City, Basilan, on Thursday evening, October 8.

In a press conference on Friday, October 9, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Police Colonel Allen Rae Co said unidentified armed men positioned themselves on high ground and ambushed a military truck carrying members of the Army’s 45th Infantry Battalion as it passed through Barangay Sabong at around 6:50 p.m.

Co said one of the wounded soldiers remained in critical condition.

“The father and son were riding a pedicab and were merely caught in the crossfire. They happened to be passing through the area at the time of the incident,” Co said in Tagalog.

The attack was believed to have been carried out in retaliation for a recent operation in Barangay Baimbing, Lamitan City, where government forces engaged an armed faction led by Saddam Siddick. Siddick’s wife was killed during the operation.

On Monday, October 5, soldiers from the 45th Infantry Battalion were also ambushed in Barangay Badja in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan. The attack left several military personnel wounded and was believed to have been carried out by the same group.

Authorities are investigating the attacks and pursuing those responsible. /TPM