Soldier kills wife, mother-in-law inside military camp

A SOLDIER was arrested after allegedly killing his wife and two others inside Camp Melchor F. Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

In a report, the police said Sergeant Mark Angelo Ajel, 32, a member of the 5th Infantry Division, was arrested over the killing of his wife, mother-in-law, and their driver inside a vehicle while within the military camp.

Two soldiers reportedly heard the gunshots coming from a vehicle, prompting them to check on it.

They found Ajel with a firearm in his hand.

The driver died on the spot while the alleged suspect’s wife died while undergoing treatment at the hospital while the mother-in-law was declared dead on arrival.

In a statement, the Philippine Army committed to fully cooperating with the Philippine National Police of Isabela for the swift resolution of the case.

The suspect is already under the custody of the Gamu Police Station, along with the firearm used at the crime scene.

“We, as a professional military organization, will not condone any wrongdoings and crimes committed by any of its personnel. We stand by our commitment to being a professional and disciplined organization that continuously strives to maintain and uphold the highest standards of conduct and integrity,” the Philippine Army said in a statement.

Charges of parricide and two counts of murder will be filed against the suspect. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)