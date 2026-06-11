Solon: House aiding quake victims while preparing for impeach trial

MANILA – House prosecutor Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno of Akbayan Party-list on Thursday said the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III is helping victims of the Mindanao earthquake even as it prepares for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte.

“Even though we are in the middle of preparing for the impeachment trial, what happened and what is happening in Lindol in Mindanao is not far from our minds and conscience,” Diokno said in a press conference at the House of Representatives.

“Actually, when that happened, the members of the House already came together,” he said. “We have already begun donation and relief efforts.”

The lawmaker said more than 100 House members have already pledged help, including personal contributions, to help the victims of the disaster.

“Under the leadership of Speaker Bojie Dy, the members of the House of Representatives are coming together,” he added.

Diokno assured that the House can fulfill its constitutional duty in the impeachment process while also responding to the humanitarian needs of quake-hit communities.

“Impeachment is one of our duties under the Constitution, but helping the victims of this earthquake is a humanitarian duty,” Diokno said. “We do not forget that.”

“We are doing everything we can to make sure that those efforts will reach the affected families and communities,” he said.

He said the collective relief effort is on top of assistance being extended by lawmakers through their districts, local government partners, and constituents.

“While we are in the middle of preparing for this constitutional trial, we are also not forgetting our duties to legislate, and of course, our duties to provide as much assistance and support as we can to those who were affected by the earthquake,” Diokno said. (PNA)