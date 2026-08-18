Son of BOC exec involved in Ateneo de Zamboanga shooting

BUREAU of Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno confirmed on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, that the father of the minor suspect in the shooting inside the Ateneo de Zamboanga University was the district commander of the Zamboanga Enforcement and Security Services.

In a phone interview with reporters, Nepomuceno said he had ordered the relief of the said official to ensure an impartial investigation into the incident.

“Of course nalulungkot nga ako dahil nainvolve pa ‘yung anak niya. Malungkot na insidente yan kaya lang kinakailangan ko iparelieve kaagad ‘yung father although wala naman siyang direktang kinalaman doon sa pagbaril nung kanyang anak,” he said.

“Sigurado malaking trahedya ito sa pamilya nila kaya lang kailangan natin i-relieve kaagad upang magkaroon ng impartial investigation kung nagkaroon ba ng negligence ‘yung tauhan namin doon sa sa paghandle nung baril kung sa kanya yung baril,” he added.

Nepomuceno said the concerned personnel are already coordinating with the police.

He also confirmed that the BOC has a policy on issuing firearms to its personnel.

“Allowed naman ng commissioner to issue firearms but ine-establish natin ‘yung baril kung yan ay talagang issued ng BOC,” Nepomuceno said.

On Tuesday morning, the BOC personnel’s Grade 9 son opened fire inside his school, the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Barangay Lunzuran, killing a Grade 10 schoolmate.

Police said the minor suspect used two weapons, a standard pistol and another fitted with a conversion kit to make it appear as a rifle.

The minor suspect fled to the fifth floor of the school building, where he killed himself. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)