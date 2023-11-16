Victim's son ‘person of interest’ in bus shooting incident

INVESTIGATORS are looking into the possible involvement of the son in the killing of his mother, who, along with her live-in partner, was fatally shot while riding a bus in Nueva Ecija.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said in a press conference Thursday, November 16, 2023, that the 60-year-old woman, whom she refused to identify, recently filed carnapping cases against her son.

“Sa initial investigation nga po ay nabanggit ko nga po na isa ito sa tinitingnan natin na possible na maaaring may motibo dahil bago nga nangyari itong insidente na ito ay merong alitan itong biktima sa kanyang anak na kinasuhan niya ito at in fact, naka-blotter ito at on bail lamang itong kanyang anak,” she said.

(Based on the initial investigation, we are looking into the son’s involvement because before this incident happened, the victim had a dispute with her son and in fact, it was recorded in a police station and her son is only on bail.)

“At kinausap na rin ito ng ating mga imbestigador subalit ang sinasabi niya ay wala pong siyang alam dito. On the part of the Nueva Ecija, nakausap na rin nila ‘yung kapatid mismo ng biktima at may mga nakuha silang information na sinasabi na allegedly ay meron nga pong nasabi itong biktima na may possible threat against her life,” she added.

(Our investigators have also talked to him, but what he says is that he doesn't know anything about it. On the part of Nueva Ecija, they have also talked to the victim's sibling and they have obtained information that there was a threat against the victim’s life.)

The female victim and her 55-year-old live-in partner were shot six times in the head and neck by two unidentified gunmen while riding a bus in Barangay Minuli, Carranglan town on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, while on their way to San Vicente, Tarlac.