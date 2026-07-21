SONA 2026 will be simple, dignified – Palace

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s penultimate State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 27 will be marked by a simple yet dignified program, with no celebrity directors or star-studded performances, Malacañang said Monday.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said preparations for the annual address are being coordinated with the House of Representatives, which hosts the event.

“Ang gagawin lang natin sa gagawing SONA ay simple lamang po at wala pong celebrity directors or mga big A-listers na magpe-perform (The SONA program will be simple. There will be no celebrity directors or big A-list performers),” Castro said in a Palace press briefing.

“So, simple lang pero dignified ang gagawin pong pagsasagawa po ng isang national event katulad po ng SONA (It will be simple but dignified, befitting a national event such as the SONA).”

Asked about the progress of the President's speech, Castro did not disclose details but noted that preparations are underway.

She also revealed that a performer has already been chosen to sing the national anthem but declined to identify the individual for now.

Marcos is set to deliver his fifth SONA before a joint session of Congress on July 27. The SONA serves as the President's annual report to the nation on the administration's accomplishments, priorities and legislative agenda. (PNA)