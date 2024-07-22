SONA2024 SUMMARY: Marcos’ 3rd State of the Nation Address

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) at 4 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2024,

The President arrived at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City at onboard a chopper at 3:35 p.m. He was greeted by top government officials, particularly Senate President Chiz Escudero and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

3:57 p.m. -- Marcos was welcomed at the plenary.

3:59 p.m. -- The session was called to order.

3:59 p.m. -- Singing of the Philippine national anthem by Blessie Mae Alipopo Abagat, the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) 2024 champion.

4:01 p.m. -- Nation’s prayer.

