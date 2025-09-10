South Korea halts P28.7B loan to PH over flood control anomalies

SOUTH Korean President Lee Jae-myung has ordered an immediate discontinuation of the P28.7 billion (700 billion won) loan to the Philippines to prevent the “risk of poverty and corruption.”

“It has been ordered to immediately stop proceedings for the business in question that has been identified as a fraudulent business,” Lee said in a Facebook post Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

“The most fortunate thing is that the business has not yet been completed, so business expenses such as supporting the Foreign Economic Cooperation Fund (EDCF) have not been spent,” he added.

Lee made the announcement amid ongoing government investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have launched separate investigations into the matter, which exposed the gravity of corruption involving billions in public funds.

In a statement, the Department of Finance said the supposed P28 billion official development assistance (ODA) loan between South Korea and the Philippines “does not exist.”

“Nevertheless, we reaffirm to our bilateral partners that the Philippine government will match their trust and confidence with full transparency and accountability,” it said.

According to a report by South Korea’s center-left daily The Hankyoreh, the loan is tied to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s plan to build about 350 modular steel panel bridges in rural areas nationwide.

The Department of Agriculture earlier said the program targets areas with high agricultural potential but limited road access. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)