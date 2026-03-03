South Korean president arrives in PH for 2-day state visit

PRESIDENT Lee Jae-myung of South Korea arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening economic, defense, and cultural ties between Manila and Seoul.

The South Korean leader’s visit coincides with the 77th anniversary of the founding of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and South Korea in March 1949.

During his visit, Lee is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., focusing on trade expansion, renewable energy investments, and collaboration in defense modernization.

Lee is set to be welcomed at the Presidential Reception Hall of Malacañang Palace by Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, alongside First Lady Kim Hye-kyung, marking their first official visit to the country since Lee assumed office. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)