Southwest monsoon to continue to drench most of Luzon Thursday

MANILA – A huge part of Luzon will still experience rains due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or habagat, the weather bureau said on Thursday.

The provinces of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, and Pampanga will experience occasional rains, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration's (PAGASA) 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the rest of the Ilocos Region and Central Luzon.

These areas are likely to experience moderate to heavy rains that could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA said.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA added.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail throughout Northern and Central Luzon, and the western section of Southern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA has been monitoring a low-pressure (LPA) area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The LPA, located 590 km. west of Bacnotan, La Union as of 3 a.m., has a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said. (PNA)