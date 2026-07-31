SP Gatchalian urges strict rollout of PBBM's EV incentive program

MANILA – Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian on Friday welcomed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s issuance of Executive Order (EO) No. 121 establishing the Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy (EVIS) Program, saying its effective implementation will translate government incentives into investments, local production and lower vehicle costs for Filipinos.

The EO aims to accelerate the country's electric vehicle industry by providing performance-based fiscal incentives to manufacturers and encouraging greater domestic production of EVs and their components.

In a statement, Gatchalian, principal author and sponsor of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, said the program is a major step toward strengthening the country's EV manufacturing ecosystem, attracting new investments and creating quality jobs while advancing the country's energy security goals.

“I commend EO 121 establishing the EVIS Program as a key step in building a robust electric vehicle industry,” Gatchalian said.

“Ang susi ngayon ay tiyakin ang mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng programa upang masigurong ang mga pangako ay mauuwi sa tunay na pamumuhunan, aktuwal na produksyon, at mas abot-kayang presyo para sa mga Pilipino (The key now is to ensure the program is implemented rigorously so that its promises translate into real investments, actual production, and more affordable prices for Filipinos),” he added.

The EVIS Program builds on the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which took effect in 2022 to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, develop local manufacturing capabilities and reduce the country's dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The new incentive framework is expected to encourage global and local manufacturers to establish production facilities in the Philippines through performance-based incentives tied to investment and production targets.

Gatchalian said the government must ensure the program is implemented efficiently so that its promised economic benefits are realized, including increased investments, expanded domestic manufacturing and more affordable electric vehicles for Filipino consumers. (PNA)