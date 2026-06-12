Speaker Dy: Freedom must benefit every Filipino

MANILA – House Speaker Faustino Dy III on Friday called on Filipinos to ensure that freedom serves as foundation for shared progress and nation-building.

In his message for the 128th anniversary of Philippine Independence, Dy said freedom must create opportunities and improve lives.

“Ang tunay na diwa ng kalayaan ay hindi lamang ang paglaya mula sa pananakop. Ito rin ay ang kakayahan nating magtulungan upang bumuo ng isang mas maunlad, mas makatarungan, at mas matatag na bansa (True freedom is not only freedom from colonization. It is also our ability to help each other to build a more prosperous, more just and more stable nation),” he said.

Independence, Dy said, becomes more meaningful when it expands opportunities for families.

“Ang kalayaan ay may mas malalim na kahulugan kapag ito ay nagbubukas ng oportunidad para sa bawat Pilipino na magkaroon ng disenteng trabaho, dekalidad na edukasyon, at mas magandang kinabukasan para sa kanilang pamilya (Freedom has a deeper meaning when it opens opportunities for every Filipino to have a decent job, quality education, and a better future),” he said.

Dy said freedom is not only about remembering the nation’s struggle for self-rule but also about working together to build a stronger and more inclusive society.

The challenge for the present generation, he said, is to ensure that the fruit of freedom is felt in every home and community.

“Sa araw na ito, muli nating pagtibayin ang ating pagmamahal sa bayan at ang ating paninindigan na gamitin ang ating kalayaan hindi lamang para sa ating sarili, kundi para sa kapakanan ng buong sambayanan (On this day, let us reaffirm our love for the country and our resolve to use our freedom not only for ourselves, but also for the welfare of the entire nation),” Dy said. (PNA)