Speaker Dy pushes ‘long-overdue’ Magna Carta for Barangays

MANILA – Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III on Thursday pushed for the passage of long-overdue measures establishing a Magna Carta for Barangays, stressing that village officials are the true frontliners of government and deserve dignity, protection, and stronger institutional support.

Speaking before the House Committee on Local Government-Subcommittee on Local Officials and Personnel, he thanked its members for working overtime to advance bills proposing the Magna Carta, including House Bill No. 3533, which he authored.

The proposed Magna Carta seeks to improve compensation and benefits for Punong Barangays, Kagawads, SK officials, and barangay personnel; ensure the availability of basic services and facilities such as barangay halls and health centers; and strengthen the barangay as an institution so it can more effectively fulfill its role as the country’s primary unit of governance.

Dy said the measure is rooted in both personal experience and a clear understanding of how governance works at the community level.

“Bilang isang dating barangay captain, sa barangay po ako nagsimula sa serbisyo publiko (As a former village chief, I started public service in the village),” Dy said.

Drawing from his experience as a former mayor and governor, he said barangay officials are the first responders and first point of contact during crises.

"Sila ang unang nilalapitan kapag may problema, unang kumikilos kapag may krisis, at kadalasan, sila rin ang huling umaalis kapag tapos na ang problema (They are the first to be approached whenever there’s a problem, the first to act during crises, and often the last to leave after the problem is solved)," he said.

Dy underscored the breadth of responsibilities carried by barangay officials, noting that in practice, they function as the executive, legislative, and judiciary all rolled into one.

He said barangay officials in communities around the country implement government programs, craft ordinances through the sangguniang barangay (barangay council), mediate disputes through the Katarungang Pambarangay (village justice), and serve as partners in peacekeeping and law enforcement.

“No other level of government is as close to the daily lives of ordinary Filipinos,” he said.

The Speaker also highlighted the indispensable role barangay officials played during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they enforced health protocols, delivered assistance, and remained in their communities despite risks to their own safety.

“This bill is about giving our barangay leaders the dignity and recognition they deserve,” he said, stressing that barangay officials are not merely implementers of policy but vital partners in solving the country’s most pressing problems.

"Kapag pinalakas natin ang barangay, mas nararamdaman ng taumbayan ang gobyerno (When barangays are strengthened, the government is felt more by the people),” he added.

Dy expressed optimism that with the support of the committee, the proposed measure that serves the barangay, the community, and the vision of Bagong Pilipinas can be advanced in the 20th Congress. (PNA)