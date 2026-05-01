Speaker Dy salutes Filipino workers as nation’s ‘true lifeblood’

MANILA – As the nation marks Labor Day, Speaker Faustino Dy III on Friday paid tribute to Filipino workers at home and abroad, citing their vital roles in driving the Philippine economy and shaping the country’s future.

The leader of the House of Representatives underscored that workers remain the backbone and driving force of the nation’s progress.

“Kayo ang nagsisilbing lakas at buhay ng ating bansa (You serve as the nation’s life and strength) -- you are the true lifeblood of our nation. Sa inyong sipag, tiyaga, at sakripisyo, patuloy na umaandar ang industriya, serbisyo, at kaunlaran ng Pilipinas (Through your diligence, perseverance and sacrifice, Philippine industries, services and progress continue to function),” Dy said in a news release.

At the same time, Dy acknowledged the persistent challenges workers face, including wages, benefits, job security and working conditions.

The Isabela 6th District representative assured that the House remains committed to advancing the well-being of workers through legislation and policy measures.

“Patuloy po kaming magsusulong ng mga panukalang batas at mga hakbang na magpapalakas sa proteksyon, oportunidad at dignidad ng manggagawa (We will continue to advance measures and policies that strengthen the protection, opportunity and dignity of workers),” he said.

He said the government must match workers' dedication with the same level of commitment to their welfare.

“Your hard work keeps our nation moving. It is only right that government works just as hard to protect your welfare and to support your aspirations,” he said.

“Sa lahat ng manggagawang Pilipino, saludo kami sa inyo (To all Filipino workers, we salute you).” (PNA)