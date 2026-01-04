Special polls for new Antipolo representative up to House

HOLDING a special election for the replacement of the late Antipolo Second District Representative Romeo Acop will be the exclusive call of the House of Representatives (HOR).

This is according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) amid calls by Acop’s political party, National Unity Party (NUP), for the poll body to immediately hold a special election.

“Magkakaroon po (ng special election) only if the HOR will call for a special election. Only the HOR po kasi can determine that,” said Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco in a phone interview.

(There will only be a special election if the House of Representatives calls for one, because only the HOR can determine that.)

“Just like in other cases where a permanent vacancy occurred, whether due to death or resignation, the call for its filling up through a special election or assignment of a member-caretaker is solely and exclusively within the prerogative and wisdom of the HOR,” he added.

As of the latest, the poll official said no word has yet been sent from the HOR on whether holding a special poll would be necessary.

“Wala pa po, so far,” said Laudiangco.

Last December 20, Acop died of a heart attack at the age of 78, leaving the Antipolo City 2nd District congressional seat vacant.

The National Unity Party (NUP), subsequently, said the Comelec must immediately hold special polls for his successor anytime between February 18 and March 20. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)