Special polls in Cavite eyed in late August

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to hold a special election in the Fourth District of Cavite in late August following the ouster of Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga Jr. by the House of Representatives.

In an interview on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are looking at August 22 or 29 as the date for the special elections in the Fourth District of Cavite.

"We should not go into the month of September because that's when our Bangsamoro Parliamentary Election will be held, on September 14," said Garcia.

He said the poll body is mandated to hold the special elections to fill the vacancy created by the expulsion of Barzaga.

"It seems that we will really need to hold a special election. It seems that we will now need to prepare for the special election," said Garcia.

The poll chief, however, admitted that they do not have the necessary funding to hold the special polls.

Based on their initial estimates, the Comelec will need to have P200 million to hold the special polls.

"We will need almost P200 million. That's our expected cost, especially for the mobilization of people. So the question is: where will we get it?" asked Garcia.

He said they are initially looking at realigning their existing budget as well as agency savings.

"We will send a request to the President, at least to the Department of Budget and Management, so that maybe we can be given a budget from the contingency fund that we can add to the budget for the special election we will be holding," said Garcia.

With a vote of 265-14 with eight abstentions, the House of Representatives expelled on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Barzaga for disorderly conduct.

This makes Barzaga the first and only member of the 20th Congress to have been removed from his position.

Asked if Barzaga may opt to file his Certificate of Candidacy and run for the post he was ousted from, Garcia answered in the affirmative.

He said this is as long as any aspirant is able to meet qualification requirements, particularly the age, citizenship, residency, registration as voters, and ability to read and write.

"He (Barzaga) can file his COC because his removal from being a congressman is not a perpetual disqualification to hold public office," said Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)