SSS eases annual confirmation for pensioners via online system

BAGUIO CITY – The Social Security System (SSS) North Luzon (NL) 1 announced that the annual confirmation of pensioners (ACOP) to show proof of life can now be done online.

"SSS is now allowing this to give ease to pensioners and not burden them to visit the SSS offices and queue for their turn. This will also ease the burden of pensioners who are abroad in complying with their requirement," said Christian Andrew Rillorta, regional communications officer of SSS- NL1 division in an interview on Monday.

He said that the SSS has partnered with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to use SSS members' data from the national identification system.

SSS pensioners, however, must be registered with the national ID system to avail of the online ACOP service.

Rillorta said pensioners do not need to log in to My.SSS and can simply visit www.sss.gov.ph.

Pensioners can access a dedicated ACOP icon that guides them through the facial scan and biometric verification process using any camera-enabled device via the PSA's National ID eVerify system.

He clarified that registration with the national ID is easy and there is no need to present the e-copy of the national ID or the physical ID issued by PSA.

He, however, said that pensioners who have not registered with PSA can still complete their ACOP at the SSS office. Traditional options, including in-person visits or scheduled video appointments, remain available.

"This will be easier because they do not need to go out, wait, and queue and they can do the ACOP at any time of the day or night," he added.

He said the verification process takes less than a minute and immediately updates SSS records while confirming that a live person is present, preventing fraud and allowing the continuous release of the pension.

Rillorta said this is part of the ongoing efforts to ease the burden of pensioners, especially given their advanced ages and transportation costs, particularly for those who do not reside in capital towns or cities. (PNA)