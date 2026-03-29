SSS eyes loan moratorium, penalty condonation

THE Social Security System (SSS) is exploring a set of relief measures aimed at cushioning Filipino workers and employers from ongoing economic pressures brought about by the surge of fuel prices amid the tensions in the Middle East, including a possible loan moratorium and the condonation of penalties on unpaid contributions.

In a statement, SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph de Claro said the agency is conducting a thorough feasibility study on the proposed initiatives, which are designed to provide immediate financial relief without compromising members’ access to benefits.

Among the measures under consideration is a temporary suspension of loan payments, which could help ease the financial strain on millions of SSS members.

At the same time, the pension fund is looking into a condonation program that would allow employers to settle overdue contributions without incurring penalties, an option seen as critical for businesses still recovering from economic disruptions.

“These measures aim to ensure that members and employers can continue to participate in the system and access vital benefits without the added burden of penalties or loan repayments during difficult times,” de Claro said.

The SSS is also evaluating the possibility of extending contribution payment deadlines for both employers and individual-paying members, providing them with greater flexibility in meeting their obligations.

De Claro acknowledged the financial challenges faced by many Filipinos, emphasizing the agency’s dual responsibility to deliver immediate assistance while safeguarding the long-term viability of the fund, which serves more than 40 million members nationwide.

“We recognize the hardships many Filipinos are enduring,” he said. “SSS remains committed to protecting the welfare of our members while ensuring the sustainability of the fund.”

De Claro said the agency is also ramping up digital initiatives aimed at streamlining administrative processes.

He said these efforts are expected to reduce compliance burdens and accelerate the rollout of any approved relief programs.

The SSS said final details of the proposed measures are still under review, with consultations ongoing among stakeholders. Updates will be announced through official channels once finalized.

Members and employers are advised to monitor the SSS website and its verified social media accounts for the latest developments.

On Friday, March 27, Senator Imee Marcos urged SSS, Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Pag-Ibig Fund, and PhilHealth to implement a temporary suspension of collections and a loan moratorium amid the declared national state of energy emergency due to the impact of the conflict in the Middle East. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)