SSS to roll out emergency loans for members in December

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced on Thursday, December 18, 2025, that the Social Security System (SSS) will begin offering emergency loans to its members starting this December, as the government moves to provide immediate financial relief to Filipinos affected by calamities and economic disruptions.

In a video message, Marcos said the emergency loan program is anchored on the country’s current status under a state of national calamity, which allows government agencies to extend special assistance to affected sectors.

“Simula itong Disyembre na ito ay makakapagbigay na ang SSS ng tinatawag na emergency loan dahil habang nasa ilalim halimbawa ng national emergency ay magbibigay ng emergency loan ang SSS,” he said.

(Starting this December, the SSS will be able to provide what is called an emergency loan because while under a national emergency, the SSS is authorized to offer emergency loans.)

“Magagamit po ninyo itong loan na ito para sa inyong pangangailangan lalo na kagaya ng aking nabanggit ay pagka emergency, ito po ang makukuha ninyo sa SSS,” he added.

(You may use this loan for your needs, especially in emergencies, as I mentioned—this is what you can avail of from the SSS.)

Marcos said the emergency loan carries a low interest rate of seven percent and includes a six-month payment moratorium, providing borrowers with temporary relief before loan amortization begins.

“Ibig sabihin, pagtanggap ninyo ng loan galing sa SSS, sa unang anim na buwan hindi kayo kailangan magbayad para sa loan amortization para naman mapagaan ang inyong dala,” he said.

(This means that upon receiving the loan from the SSS, you will not be required to pay amortization for the first six months to help ease your burden.)

The President emphasized that the loan may be used by members to cover essential and emergency needs, particularly during periods of crisis when household expenses tend to rise.

In November, Marcos declared a one-year state of national calamity through Proclamation No. 1077 on November 6, following the widespread destruction caused by natural disasters and as a preparatory measure for potential future calamities.

Under the declaration, government agencies are authorized to implement special interventions to speed up assistance, stabilize prices, and provide financial relief to affected individuals. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)