St. Carlo Acutis relic arriving to start PH tour

THE pericardium heart relic of Saint Carlo Acutis is set to arrive in the country Thursday, November 27, 2025, for an 18-day pilgrimage across 16 dioceses in the Philippines.

Organized by the Friends of St. Carlo Acutis – Philippines (FSCAPh), the relic will tour different parts of Luzon from November 28 to December 15.

The visit will begin on Friday at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Bulacan and the San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan City.

Also included in the itinerary are the Minor Basilica of San Sebastian in Manila City, Kristong Hari Parish in Quezon City, Cathedral Parish of San Sebastian in Tarlac, Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish in Tarlac, Cathedral Parish of St. Paul the First Hermit in Laguna, Diocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Cavite, Sta. Clara de Montefalco Parish in Pasig City, National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Valenzuela City, St. Nicholas of Tolentino Parish in Ilocos Norte, Saint William’s Cathedral in Ilocos Norte, International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City, Catholic Social Media Summit in Manila City, Our Lady of the Abandoned Parish in Mandaluyong City, Diocesan Shrine of St. Peregrine Laziosi in Muntinlupa City, and the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Parañaque City.

Additional stops include the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City, National Shrine and Parish of St. John Paul II in Bataan, Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Thérèse in Zambales, Cathedral Parish of St. Joseph the Patriarch in Pangasinan, Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Pangasinan, Dr. Yanga’s Colleges Inc. in Bulacan, Mary Immaculate Parish in Parañaque City, Parish and National Shrine of St. Padre Pio in Batangas, Immaculate Conception Parish and St. Carlo Acutis Proposed Parish in Batangas, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary La Naval de Manila in Quezon City, Cathedral Parish of St. Joseph the Worker in Nueva Ecija, and Cathedral Parish of St. Nicholas of Tolentino in Nueva Ecija.

The relic’s final stops on December 14 are the Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City and San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City.

The relic of Saint Carlo Acutis is scheduled to return to Perugia, Italy on December 15.

Acutis was canonized by Pope Leo XIV on September 7, 2025, and his feast day is celebrated on October 12, the date of his death in 2006.

Nicknamed “God’s Influencer,” Acutis was known for using his computer skills to spread Catholic teachings online. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)