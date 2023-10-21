St. John Paul II relic up for veneration

IN CELEBRATION of his feast day, the Manila Cathedral is set to open its doors to the public for the veneration of the relic of Saint John Paul II Sunday, October 22, 2023.

In a social media post, the Manila Cathedral said it will make his blood relic available for public veneration in its Christ the King Chapel.

"This Sunday, October 22, we will be remembering the life and holiness of St. John Paul II," said the Manila Cathedral.

"In union with his devotees, we shall open the Christ the King Chapel for the veneration of his blood relic," it added.

The blood relic was given to the Manila Cathedral by Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, who was the secretary of the late Pope, for the former’s 60th anniversary of the rebuilding of the Minor Basilica post-war.

The relic in their possession is just one of the seven vials of the liquid blood of the Pontiff-turned-saint that are enshrined in churches all over the world.

Pope John Paul II served as head of the worldwide Catholic Church from October 1978 until his death in April 2005.

In April 2014, he became St. John Paul II after he was canonized by Pope Francis. <b>(HDT/SunStar Philippines)</b>