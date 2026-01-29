St. Luke's assures patient confidentiality amid circulation of BBM medical bulletin

THE St. Luke's Medical Center (SLMC) on Thursday, January 29, 2026, guaranteed that it strictly adheres to patient confidentiality and data privacy amid the circulation of supposed medical documents of President Bongbong Marcos Jr, who had a recent bout with diverticulitis.

In a social media post, the SLMC said all medical results are released only to the patient himself/herself through authorized and official hospital channels.

"Any medical results or documents obtained, posted, shared, or circulated outside these authorized channels are considered unauthorized, fraudulent, or falsified," said the SLMC.

The SLMC said it has not released any such medical records.

"St. Luke's Medical Center is aware of medical test results falsely circulating online and on social media claiming to pertain to President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr. These documents are fake and falsified," said the SLMC.

The SLMC urged the public to exercise caution and responsibility in sharing unverified and unofficial information, particularly alleged medical results.

It said doing so may contribute to the spread of false information and may expose themselves to legal consequences.

"The posting or sharing of a patient's medical information by anyone other than the patient constitutes a breach of data privacy and is a violation of hospital policy and applicable laws," said the SLMC.

Marcos was recently placed under medical observation at the SLMC in Quezon City due to diverticulitis. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)