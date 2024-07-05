Star Magic calls out fans for invading BINI’s personal space

STAR Magic reprimanded those who disrespect the personal space and time of the members of girl group BINI.

After the success of their sold-out “BINIverse: The First Solo Concert” from June 28 to 30, 2024 at New Frontier Theater, fans have spotted members of the group in their respective hometowns to unwind and spend time with their families.

"These past few days, ako personally, I was able to see some very disturbing videos. Some of our [BINI] members who didn't seem to enjoy their break from the very stressful three-night concert. They went to a public place because they wanted to unwind and spend some time with their families but unfortunately, naka-experience po sila ng hindi magaganda," director Lauren Dyogi said in a video posted on X on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

BINI member BINI Maloi was not able to enjoy her dinner with her family because of fans wanting to take pictures with her, while BINI Aiah had an unpleasant encounter with a fan who improperly invaded her space in Cebu.

The management released an advisory stating that it will be taking appropriate actions to protect its artists. (Althea Penetrante, UP Tacloban intern)